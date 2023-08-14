FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia attracts guests from all over the state, and local politicians are no exception.

Senator Joe Manchin made his yearly visit to the State Fair of West Virginia to speak with fairgoers.

Manchin said he makes it a personal mission to stop by the State Fair of West Virginia at least once a year. This year, the cloudy weather couldn’t stop him from making his guest appearance.

Manchin made stops by the Future Farmers of America tent and the livestock farms to check out the future of farming.

Manchin told 59News the culture and creation at the state fair showcases the best of what the state has to offer.

“There’s so much, it’s all about West Virginia. It showcases our culture and the people of our state,” said Manchin.

Manchin mentioned his favorite fair food is the powdered waffles here at the local food stands.

On the topic of local businesses, Manchin said the State Fair gives small businesses an opportunity to flourish and for locals to continue to blossom after COVID-19.

“This year we are breaking records. You know we were cloistered inside with, you know COVID. But now people can come out and enjoy themselves again,” added Manchin.