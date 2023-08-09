CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) recently announced $2,500,000 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology for West Virginia University.

This money will be used to purchase a focused ion-beam scanning electron microscope for research in standards development and materials optimization in energy systems, manufacturing, and fundamental neuroscience and life science studies.

“West Virginia University continues to be a leader in science and innovation, and I am thrilled NIST is investing more than $2.5 million to advance these efforts. This funding will be used to create images that will ultimately lead to significant breakthroughs in neurological medicine, eye disease, fuel cells for the hydrogen economy and space exploration. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster cutting-edge research and technology at our universities across West Virginia.” Senator Manchin

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit certain requests which provides an opportunity for certain foundations to receive funding to help communities and West Virginians.