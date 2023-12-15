CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that $3.9 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would go towards strengthening healthcare services in West Virginia.

The funds will help support local health centers in Monroe County, strengthen public health infrastructure, and improve maternal and child health services across the state.

Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare. The investments announced today will help improve our public health infrastructure, strengthen maternal and child services across the state, and support the Monroe County Health Department. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State. Senator Joe Manchin

The awarded funds include: