GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Senator Manchin (D-WV) announced $7,217,136 from the Economic Development Administration for three projects in West Virginia.

The funds will help support upgrades to distribution systems and water treatment in Pineville and Doddridge County, and the expansion of the Beech Bottom Industrial Complex in Weirton.

Investing in our communities creates long-term economic growth and good-paying jobs. The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and the funding announced today will support expanding the Beech Bottom Industrial Complex, which will allow new and existing businesses in the Northern Panhandle to grow and thrive, as well as upgrading water infrastructure systems in Pineville and Doddridge County. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic development across the Mountain State. Senator Joe Manchin

The awards include: