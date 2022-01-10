Senator Manchin urges West Virginians to apply for health insurance before ACA open enrollment ends

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVNS) – The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) ends this week.

Today, January 10, 2022, Senator Joe Manchin encouraged all West Virginians without health insurance to apply during the open enrollment. This year’s open enrollment period ends in five days, on January 15, 2022.

“West Virginians have five days left to sign up for healthcare coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period. January 15th is the last day to enroll to receive coverage for 2022, and as we continue to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, it’s essential that West Virginians have access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Senator Manchin. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which I voted for last March, the Affordable Care Act provides lower premiums and cheaper health plans for West Virginians. With only five days left, I urge every West Virginian without health insurance to visit healthcare.gov to find a plan that works for you and your family.”

Senator Manchin’s office said, the American Rescue Plan provides financial assistance to West Virginians by lowering healthcare coverage premiums and expanding coverage options. This additional financial assistance allows 80% of Americans to find a plan for $10 or less per month. This season over 21,000 West Virginians have enrolled in plans.

West Virginia offers free enrollment assistance to all in-state residents through the WV Navigator. You can learn more at acanavigator.com/wv/home or call at 1-844-WV-CARES.