CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– An awards ceremony to honor those supporting crime victims and survivors will be hosted at the West Virginia State Capitol

According to the US Department of Justice, the ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. and will honor several individuals and organizations for their support, advocacy, and service to crime victims and survivors. This ceremony is a part of Operation Reach Out and follows up on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and this year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

US Attorney Will Thompson will preside over the ceremony and featured speakers will include Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango, who’s brother was murdered when she was 16, and Angie Conn, who was a human trafficking survivor, victim advocate, and founder of SheWhoDares Consulting LLC.