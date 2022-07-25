UPDATE JULY 24, 7:17 P.M. — Earlier in the day, over 8,000 homes served by First Energy in West Virginia were without power. As of 7:17 p.m., First Energy’s outage map shows 4,222 West Virginian customers are without power.

ORIGINAL, JULY 24, 12:35 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 8,000 First Energy customers in West Virginia are without electricity Sunday after stormy weather Saturday evening and amid temperatures in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

As of 12:35 p.m. Sunday, First Energy’s outage map shows 8,027 customers without power. First Energy attributes the outages to severe weather.

If your power is impacted, click here, then click on the county you live in to see your estimated restoration time.

Read up on ways to stay safe in the heat here.