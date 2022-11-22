Still captured from footage provided to law enforcement by KRT

SMITHERS, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County.

On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips they say show Mr. Coles traveling on a KRT bus from Rand on Oct. 30. They say he exited the bus at Hughes Creek in the eastern part of the county.

Mark Coles (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

They say that Mr. Coles then walked east on Route 60 for several miles and was seen on surveillance cameras in Smithers in Fayette County. Then, around 11 p.m., KCSO says Mr. Coles was seen near the Montgomery bridge near the McDonalds in Smithers.

Mr. Coles was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants, white tennis shoes, and a lanyard around his neck. He was also carrying a large walking stick.

KCSO says that there is serious concern for Mr. Coles’ well-being because of his age and health issues.

Anyone who thinks they saw Mr. Coles on Oct. 30 or later should call Detective Pile at 304-357-0169.