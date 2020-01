ODD, WV (WVNS) — A road in Raleigh County is completely shut down after a single vehicle accident.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 for a single-vehicle accident on Odd Road in the Odd area. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, Ghent Volunteer Firefighters, Ghent EMS medical personnel are at the scene.

As of 7:55 a.m., the road is completely shut down. Drivers commuting through the area are advised to find an alternate route.