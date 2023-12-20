CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Six behavioral health centers in West Virginia were given provisional status as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs).

The six centers will be the first behavioral health centers in the Mountain State to get this recognition, and will mark a major improvement in providing mental health services in the region.

The six West Virginia behavioral health centers that were chosen include:

Southern Highlands CMHC

FMRS Health Systems

Seneca Health Services

Prestera Center

Valley HealthCare System

Westbrook Health Services

We are thrilled as this significant milestone marks another stride toward achieving excellence in behavioral health treatment within the state… Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the Legislature for the unanimous passage of SB247, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for their tireless dedication, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing for their pioneering work in establishing CCBHCs nationally and the members of the WVBHPA for their continued high-quality, compassionate and evidence-based care Mark Drennan | CEO of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association (WVBHPA)

Some features of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics including comprehensive care such as a wide variety of mental health and substance use services and addressing the different needs of the community members, improving access to behavioral health services, reducing barriers, and encouraging early intervention.

CCBHC’s also integrate substance use and mental health services with primary care, which promotes a comprehensive approach to healthcare, as well as committing to improving quality and using data-driven approaches to increase their services success, and engaging with the community to help understand and address the individual needs and challenges of the communities that they are a part of.

Even though being given provisional status is a start, Randy Venable, CEO of FMRS Health Systems, is ready for the upcoming work that will need done.

FMRS is thrilled to receive our CCBHC provisional status application, while the CCBHC model has the potential to address many of the challenges historically faced in the provision of quality behavioral health services… This is another step in the direction of transformational change in the scope and quality of behavioral health services available to the citizens of West Virginia and we are eager to continue the work towards full CCBHC certification. Randy Venable | CEO of FMRS Health Systems

Southern Highlands looks forward to the expansion of our services, especially in McDowell and Wyoming Counties… This is an amazing achievement, and we are thankful for this opportunity from the WV Bureau of Behavioral Health. Lisa Jones | CEO of Southern Highlands

Each of the behavioral centers that were chosen have deliver services across most of West Virginia. This designation will go towards helping improve the future of mental health services in the state.