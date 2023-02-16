GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As Spring creeps closer, people are trying to figure out what places they can go to enjoy as nicer weather begins to shine through.

This is a list of the top six destinations in West Virginia where you can go to do just that!

Lewisburg Chocolate Festival | Greenbrier County

Chocolate lovers will not want to miss this. The streets of Lewisburg in Greenbrier County will be filled with different businesses and vendors with every chocolate treat one could think of. Lewisburg’s 15th Annual Chocolate Festival will be taking place on April 8, 2023, so go get your fill!

Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center | Tucker County

Canaan Valley is one of the most jam-packed destinations you will find. Whether you want to hit the slopes during the winter or take in what the Mountain State has to offer during the Spring, Canaan Valley has activities for everyone all year! With a mass amount of hiking and lodging, this resort is any outdoor lovers dream.

Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington | Cabell County

The Rose Garden in Huntington’s Ritter Park was once voted one of the country’s best rose gardens for many years. This garden features over 3,000 roses and usually reaches full bloom from May through mid-June!

Babcock State Park in Clifftop | Fayette County

Come see one of West Virginia’s most iconic images, the working mill that is part of Babcock State Park. For anyone visiting the Stat Park on the weekend you can buy cornmeal made fresh from the mill in the gift shop.

The Salt Cave and Spa in White Sulphur Springs | Greenbrier County

For those who fight the seasonal battle Springtime allergies, especially from the beautiful blooming flowers, you may want to try relaxing in a salt cave! Salt caves are supposed to help with allergies and other ailments that may be bothersome to you. Not to mention the relaxation benefits!

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Home to one of the most iconic bridges in the United States, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has activities for all ages! Whether you are looking for some small town shopping, whitewater rafting, or hiking to some of the greatest viewpoints, families will find no shortage of fun! You can also stop by the visitor’s center for a bridge walk where you can sometimes walk under the New River Gorge Bridge!

West Virginia truly one of the most ‘Wild and Wonderful’ states in the country with sights, sounds, and citizens just waiting to be discovered.