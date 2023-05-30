CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief to businesses and residents of West Virginia who were affected by flooding in August of 2022

The types of loans offered are business physical disaster, economic injury, and home disaster loans.

The application deadlines are as followed:

July 24, 2023: Deadline for Physical Damage

February 26, 2024: Deadline for Economic Injury

For more applications and help, there is a disaster loan outreach center at Belle Town Hall in Kanawha County.