SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — If you love skiing and snowboarding, Snowshoe Mountain is the place to be right now.

Snowshoe resort is starting the season strong and is making their snow, which should have a great turnout for residents of the area and tourists as well.

Shawn Cassell, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Snowshoe Mountain shared his thoughts about the turnout.

“The forecast that we’ve got right now holds up. It looks plenty cold between now and then. It should be one of our strongest openings in several years, so it should be a really great turnout. I do have a lot of our season pass holders out here for that. Winter is here and we’re excited to get things started,” said Cassell.

Cassell also mentioned that they had a great start to snow making for the season, even being over the anticipated holiday date, and opening ahead of Thanksgiving.