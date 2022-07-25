CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced that some services still remain offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage.

The West Virginia Office of Technology is continuing work to resolve a mainframe outage, which will retain assistance from third-party vendors including Park Place Technologies, IBM, and Ensono. These vendors are working frequently and continuously to repair the mainframe hardware.

Customers who need assistance, updates, and information are still encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the alert box, which is always up to date before they visit a regional office or try the online services portal.

An update will be provided when services resume.

Follow 59News for an update on this story.