BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The art gallery at Tamarack Marketplace is filled to the brim with the creepy and unnatural. The art gallery is currently hosting the ‘Southern Gothic’ exhibition.

From the Gothic genre grew the subgenre “Southern Gothic,” which is a term highlighting the dark corners of the American South. The gothic-inspired exhibition will haunt the gallery and mystify those who dare enter.

Will Radford, the Exhibition Manager, added that there is a nice mixture of returning artists, as well as new artists.

“I’m seeing some incredibly strong works, from our newer artists as well as our veterans. That’s what makes his exhibit so incredible is that we have, for this particular show, we have so many new artists showing for the first time,” said Radford.

The exhibit will remain up until Wednesday, December 6, 2023. All artwork pieces are available for purchase.