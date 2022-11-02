BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you have been around people who enjoy folklore, you have probably heard about the woolly worm and winter forecasting.

According to folklore, the color of a woolly worm in the fall determines the severity of winter. If the worm is all black, then it’s going to be a rough winter. If it is all brown, it is going to be a very mild winter. Here is a full look at the mighty worm:

Obviously, with it being folklore – there is some room for some inaccuracies, so we are putting the woolly worm to the test for the upcoming winter season! Out of hundreds of woolly worm reports received, nearly seventy-five percent of reports were of the completely black variety! That indicates that a rough winter could be in store.

The woolly worm is a popular critter for telling the future of winter looming. There are even some festivals that honor it, including the Woolly Worm Festival in North Carolina.

According to NOAA, though the woolly worm is popular for predicting winter by locals, the worm does not provide an accurate measure for foretelling winter – the different colors are based on how long the worm has been feeding, as well as its age and type of species. NOAA said the banding on the worms are an indicator of growing season and not an indicator on winter weather severity. Worms also become less black and more reddish as they become older.

When the worm grows up, it becomes a tiger moth, specifically an Isabella Tiger Moth, which is an orange-yellow moth.

Of course, the StormTracker59 will soon be putting out our 2022 Winter Outlook, so keep an eye out for that!

Stick with StormTracker59 throughout Winter to see if the woolly worm was correct!