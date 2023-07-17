FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is hosting the second annual Big Wheel Bash.

The event is a fundraiser for the fair’s endowment and scholarship funds and will include food, music, and more.

It’s set for this Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. The first event raised more than $20,000, according to State Fair CEO Kelly Collins.

There will also be an auction, with items on the ticket including a lifetime pass to the State Fair, concert tickets, and a family photo session at the fair.

Tickets are $100 and can be bought at the box office or you can visit the State Fair of West Virginia website.