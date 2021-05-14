State Fair of WV announces 2021 Concert Series lineup

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A wide variety of artists will be coming to the State Fair of WV this summer, as officials have released the 2021 Concert Series lineup.

The concerts will include major talents, ranging from hip-hop legend Nelly, to country star Brantley Gilbert. Below is a list of performing artists and the dates they are scheduled to play:

August 12: Nelly

August 13: Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods

August 14: for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James

August 15: STYX

August 16: Mac Powell & The Family Reunion (Free Admission)

August 17: Shenandoah (Free Admission)

August 19: Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd

August 20: Brantley Gilbert

August 21: the Buckin’B Bull Ride

“We are extremely excited to announce the lineup for the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “It’s been a long two years since we’ve had our gates open, but we are more than ready to get back to business.”

The Concert Series for the 96th annual State Fair of WV will last from August 12 to August 21, 2021. All who attend may be asked to wear masks or follow other social distancing guidelines if mandated by the state at that time.

“We’ve learned over the last several months that the situation with COVID-19 can change quickly,” Collins stated. “We will continue to work with the state and our local health department on any and all guidelines that we need to follow.”

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 AM and may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or by visiting www.statefairofwv.com. The State Fair of West Virginia is not responsible for tickets bought from third party vendors.