CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha County due to a gas outage.

Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency and activated the WV National Guard for Kanawha County due to a gas outage on Charleston’s west side. The WV National Guard was activated to help assist with getting necessary resources to the places they need to go.

Gov. Justice spoke with the Vice President of Mountaineer Gas who reported they are working diligently and as fast as possible to bring gas and heat back to the thousands affected. The cause of the gas outage appears to be from a burst water line that Gov. Justice has the Public Service Commission investigating.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.