CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – State officials announced the launch, Wednesday, of the West Virginia Waterfall Trail.

The trail is intended to target “travelers looking to get off the beaten bath, reconnect with nature, and unearth more than two dozen waterfalls for a chance to win exclusive prizes,” according to a news release.

“We are blessed to be able to enjoy beauty beyond all comparison in West Virginia, and our waterfalls are no different,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to get involved with this fun initiative and I thank our Tourism department for the great work they’re doing to help people rediscover their love for the magnificent outdoors in our great state.”

The trail includes well-known landmarks, like Blackwater and Sandstone falls, but also features some hidden gems, officials said.

While more than 200 waterfalls can be found across the Mountain State, the new trail initially points people in the direction of nearly 30 sites.

Autumn sets the scene for this idyllic view of Blackwater falls in Blackwater falls State Park in Tucker County, West Virginia.

Elakala Falls is located in Blackwater State Park in Tucker County, West Virginia. In this long exposure photograph, one sees the swirls made by the flowing water in an eddy. The long exposure reveals what is present but can not be seen with our eyes.

Holly River State Park, West Virginia

A waterfall on the Tygart River in West Virginia during autumn.

Glade Creek Gristmill Falls at Babcock State Park

The West Virginia Department of Tourism will reward waterfall chasers with exclusive gear as they follow the trail. People who check in at three or more waterfalls will receive a custom sticker, those who check in at 10 or more waterfalls will get an aluminum water bottle, while adventurers who visit 20 or more waterfalls and receive a “waterfall wanderer” t-shirt.

The way it works is that you download a digital passport to your smartphone and then “check in” to each spot as you visit. If there’s spotty cell coverage near the out-of-the-way waterfall you stopped at, you have a 50 mile leeway to get checked-in, tourism officials said.

The passports reset each December 31st.

You can register for the program and check out the full list of waterfalls here.