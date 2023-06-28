GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Air Quality and the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH) have issued a statewide Air Quality Advisory for the state of West Virginia.

The advisory was issued due to fine particulate matter as smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to impact the air quality, according to the WVDEP. According to AirNow.gov, unofficial air monitors indicate counties in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle, the Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont area, and the Charleston area are currently the most impacted in the state.

West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle has an index score of 201-300, the Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont area has a score of 151-200 and Charleston has an index score of 101-150. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scores in the 201-300 range (purple) indicate an increased risk of health effects for everyone. Scores in the 151-200 range (red) indicate that some people may experience health effects and people of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Areas with scores in the 101-150 range (orange) will primarily impact those who are sensitive to air pollution.

Citizens in areas with poor air quality are encouraged by the EPA to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities. Citizens are encouraged to check the AirNow website to see real time air quality data in their area and surrounding states.