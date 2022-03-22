GHENT, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia held a statewide tornado drill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said tornado drills are designed to encourage people to make plans for what to do in case of a tornado.

General Forecaster for the NWS in Charleston, W.V. Gabe Wawrin said it’s important to have a plan for tornado safety, even if you’re away from home.

“Number one it’s just a test of our system, to make sure everything’s running smoothly on our end. And number two it’s a test for the public, you know, schools, offices whatnot, people at home, to run through and conduct their own tornado drill. Find their place of shelter,” said Wawrin

In the event of a tornado, it’s important to get inside a sturdy building and take shelter in a room with no windows.

Once you reach a safe location, get on the ground and cover your head to protect yourself from flying debris.

The NWS says cars, mobile homes, and trailers are not safe places to stay during a tornado.

“If you don’t have a basement, an interior room in your house away from doors and windows is the place to go,” Wawrin told 59News. “If you can’t access a building, you know, you’re outside, you want to maybe get in a ditch or a flat open area, will offer the best protection. You want to avoid underpasses. And you never want to try to outrun a tornado.”

Wawrin said knowing these tips, and having a plan are the most important things folks can do in the event of a tornado. And that the reason they hold statewide tornado drills is so people know exactly what to do when the real thing happens.

“It’s always better to be prepared,” said Wawrin. “So if you’re caught off guard or something like that and you don’t have a plan of action, that’s when you might not be able to react as quickly. And if there is a tornado or tornado warning, you don’t have a lot of time in some cases.”

