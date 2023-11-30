CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An upcoming date for a series of statewide virtual job fairs was announced by WorkForce West Virginia.

The virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for seasonal employment, looking to take the next step in your career, or ready to change industries, we encourage all West Virginia Job seekers to attend the December Statewide Virtual Job Fair. Since these monthly events began, we’ve seen more than 70,000 booth visits, where job seekers had the opportunity to talk to and interview with West Virginia employers. Scott Adkins | Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia

Job seekers and interested employers must register for the December 6, 2023 Statewide Virtual Job Fair. The job fair will let those seeking jobs to apply, video chat, live chat, and have virtual interviews with employers that are participating in the event.

We invite all West Virginia job seekers to attend the December Statewide Virtual Job Fair, which is a fantastic opportunity to speak with West Virginia employers and explore job opportunities in the Mountain State, from the comfort of your home, car or anywhere with an internet connection. James Bailey | Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce

Dressing professionally and having a clutter-free background is recommended for job seekers because employers might request a video interview. The portal for the Statewide Virtual Job Fair includes a Job Seeker Training video, channels for attendees to register and log in, and a list of participating employers.

Once new employers register for the first time, they can make a “Virtual Booth” that will let them connect with job seekers. Once the virtual booth is made, it will be available at following job fairs.

More information about the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs and WorkForce West Virginia can be found here or by contacting wfwvvjf@wv.gov.