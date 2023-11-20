GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the National Park Service have released an update on the Steep Valley Fire.

Officials with the National Park Service have reported the Steep Valley Fire is 100 percent contained as of Monday evening, November 20, 2023. The Steep Valley Fire began on Monday, November 6, and in total burned 2,206 acres.

Since the fire was contained, an order to start downsizing personnel on site will roll out through the next few days. To date, a minor injury affected one firefighter and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The closure order for the area was lifted, but visitors are encouraged to exercise caution due to fire-weakened trees and to still avoid the area due to hazardous conditions. Firefighters will continue to monitor any activity and respond accordingly.