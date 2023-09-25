GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Smoking is an issue for millions of Americans and many have tried many different strategies to stop the habit.

According to the CDC, around 28.3 million adults in the United States smoke cigarettes. Due to this, approximately 480,000 cigarette smoking related deaths happen per year. A current study by Snussboss exposed what terms and how many times they have been searched by all 50 states that were related to “quitting smoking” on Google.

The most used terms by experts were specifically 13 search terms, such as; “how to quit smoking”, “nicotine patches”, “stop smoking”, “vaping”, and “varenicline”.

For West Virginia, coming in at third for the state to be the most willing to stop smoking, searched a total of 1,441 terms over 12 months. This reveals an average monthly total of 81 searches per 100,000 people. The top most searched terms for the Mountain State are “nicotine patches” and “chantix”.

The following is a chart to put this concept into perspective:

To learn more about this study, please visit https://snusboss.com/.