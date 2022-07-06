BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to a study conducted by NiceRX, residents of West Virginia are losing a lot of their income to the costs of food and beverages.
New research has revealed that West Virginia residents are losing 6.95% of their income to food & beverage costs per year. This amount of loss is the 6th highest in the country.
Here
|Rank
|State
|Personal Income per Capita
|Food and Beverage Cost per Capita
|Food and Beverage Cost per Capita (% of income)
|1
|Maine
|$57,159
|$4,268
|7.47%
|2
|Hawaii
|$60,389
|$4,446
|7.36%
|3
|Vermont
|$59,704
|$4,267
|7.15%
|4
|Mississippi
|$45,438
|$3,229
|7.11%
|5
|Kentucky
|$50,699
|$3,555
|7.01%
|6
|West Virginia
|$47,817
|$3,325
|6.95%
|7
|New Mexico
|$49,320
|$3,273
|6.64%
|8
|South Carolina
|$52,074
|$3,455
|6.64%
|9
|Montana
|$56,672
|$3,732
|6.59%
|10
|Oregon
|$60,676
|$3,923
|6.47%
The research carried out by looked at what percentage of the average income is spent on rent, transportation costs, childcare, and other major cost of living factors.
- As well as food & beverages, West Virginia residents are also spending 20.85% of their income on health insurance and $10,656 on rent.
The research also revealed:
- Rent and childcare are the two most-expensive cost of living factors in the US; put together they cost an average of $45,423 per year, which in-turn amounts to more than 46% of the average annual income.
- Health Insurance ranks as the 3rd most-expensive cost of living factor in the US, with average costs across the US around $6,500 per-year, making up more than 10% of average income.
- Despite residents of Massachusetts having an average personal income of $82,475, rental costs still amount to more than 32% of this total.