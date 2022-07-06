BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to a study conducted by NiceRX, residents of West Virginia are losing a lot of their income to the costs of food and beverages.

New research has revealed that West Virginia residents are losing 6.95% of their income to food & beverage costs per year. This amount of loss is the 6th highest in the country.

Rank State Personal Income per Capita Food and Beverage Cost per Capita Food and Beverage Cost per Capita (% of income) 1 Maine $57,159 $4,268 7.47% 2 Hawaii $60,389 $4,446 7.36% 3 Vermont $59,704 $4,267 7.15% 4 Mississippi $45,438 $3,229 7.11% 5 Kentucky $50,699 $3,555 7.01% 6 West Virginia $47,817 $3,325 6.95% 7 New Mexico $49,320 $3,273 6.64% 8 South Carolina $52,074 $3,455 6.64% 9 Montana $56,672 $3,732 6.59% 10 Oregon $60,676 $3,923 6.47%

The research carried out by looked at what percentage of the average income is spent on rent, transportation costs, childcare, and other major cost of living factors.

As well as food & beverages, West Virginia residents are also spending 20.85% of their income on health insurance and $10,656 on rent.

The research also revealed: