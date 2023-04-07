BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Every year, the David L. Dickirson Gallery in Tamarack Marketplace opens submissions to all West Virginian artists for their Best of West Virginia exhibition.

The art shows are usually reserved for experienced Tamarack Marketplace artists. However, the Best of West Virginia show will be giving local artists a chance to showcase their talent at one of the biggest exhibitions in the area.

“We are encouraging artists from all over the state to enter. Whether you’re a sculptor, painter, photographer, potter, whatever the medium, we’d love to see what you’ve got” stated exhibition manager Mandy Lester.

Artists will have the chance to compete for first, second, or third place, as well as a people’s choice. Awards will come with each winning.

Guests can view the exhibition from June 24, 2023 to August 9, 2023.

The Deadline for submissions is April 23, 2023. People interested in entering can apply by visiting https://www.tamarackwv.com/galleries/.