HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The 57th annual West Virginia water festival is underway and Friday they hosted a vendor day on the summers county courthouse lawn.

The courthouse lawn was filled with local food trucks, vendors, and fun and games for everyone in Summers County to enjoy.

“I enjoy being here. I enjoy the food. I enjoy meeting the other vendors, and enjoy talking to new people,” said Tracy Allen, a vendor with Perfectly Posh.

The West Virginia Water Festival celebrates life on the river, but it also aims to teach people in the community proper safety on the water.

But of course, it’s a lot easier to learn how to stay safe when you’ve got some delicious food in your hand. Larry and Brittany Legg, a father-daughter team, are providing some of those tasty treats out of their food truck, the Rolling Stove.

“We’re known for our Ghost Pepper Burger,” Larry Legg told 59News. “People like hot stuff here in Hinton. That’s why they’ve got all the water I guess.”

The main attraction for the week-long annual celebration is the Grand Parade on Saturday. Festival Organizer Pamela Hartwell says she is hoping for a big crowd.

“We’ve got our grand parade at noon. And our vendors will be out here through tomorrow, as well as our DJ playing music. So we’ll still have all of it going on along with our parade,” said Hartwell.

After the parade, the U.S. Army Corps of engineers will be out to perform a water-safety presentation, and to give away life jackets to raffle winners. The final event of the weekend is a night-swim at Wild Water Express Saturday night.