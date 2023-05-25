HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The ‘Almost Heaven’ swing project has a new swing under its belt!

These swings were built and designed by the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center.

The Department of Tourism has picked nine spots across West Virginia to place the swings.

Jessica Stoner, the Assistant Supervisor at Bluestone, said the location is perfect for tourism.

“We’ve got all four campgrounds open this season; this is the first time all of them have been open since work began on the bridge. I think it is going to be a really good season,” said Stoner.

Thursday, May 25, was the hanging of the swing in Summers County.

Visitors can prop their phones up for the perfect picture or take a selfie on the swing!