BROOKS, WV (WVNS) — A local Bald Eagle is out of intensive care and into a more comfortable room to continue his recovery.

Although he is not able to fly yet, this is just room to move around a bit. The room has low perches so he does not use his injured wing. His injured wing is still not fully healed and will be healing for several more weeks.

The eagle is still being tested for lead toxicity as well. The hope is that the new accommodations will relax him while he is still in captivity.

Follow 59News for an update on this story!