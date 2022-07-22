HINTON, WV (WVNS) – County Route 3/2, Beagle Club Road, was closed at milepost 3.40 on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The road will continue to be closed through Saturday, September 30, 2022, to repair a drainage structure that was damaged. Traffic will be detoured along CO 3/59 for 0.04 miles to CO 3/58 for 0.70 miles to WV 3. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

Drivers are asked to all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.