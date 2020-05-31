Bluestone Lake closed due to high water levels

Summers County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Bluestone Lake will remain closed due to high water levels.

The New River in Hinton is a 7.28 feet and the Greenbrier River in Alderson is at 3.89 They announced the estimated return to summer pool is Wednesday June 3, 2020.

The date could change depending on weather. At this time all boat ramps remain closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News