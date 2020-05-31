Bluestone Lake closed due to high water levels

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Bluestone Lake will remain closed due to high water levels.
The New River in Hinton is a 7.28 feet and the Greenbrier River in Alderson is at 3.89 They announced the estimated return to summer pool is Wednesday June 3, 2020.
The date could change depending on weather. At this time all boat ramps remain closed.
