HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A bomb threat was reported in Summers County.

On February 15, 2023, a bomb threat was reported at Summers County High School, according to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department.

In a Facebook Post, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there was no current threat to the school, however all students and staff have been evacuated from the school building.

For any parents looking to pick up their children, the Sheriff’s Department has directed everyone not to cross the train tracks.

All students and staff were evacuated in accordance with policy, and Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department are still in the building working to ensure the safety of everyone.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News for more updates.