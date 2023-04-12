HINTON, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M., West Virginia Hive client, Botany Tropicals will be hosting its grand opening. They are celebrating the addition of Camp Botany to its retail store located at 321 Third Avenue in Hinton.

Owners Jordan Casey and Steven Jones transformed the store’s side for the new addition calling it Camp Botany. The addition allows more room for the event space. It will also allow customers with mobility issues to access their retail space as well.

“Saturday’s grand opening represents the first of many steps towards making Camp Botany everything they have dreamed it could be, and they can’t wait to share it with the public,” WV Hive business advisor Mary Legg said about the owners and their new space.

The expansion of the side yard, which was possible through loan funding from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, allows the owners to expand their plant selections and include hens and chicks as well.

The panels of fencing inside Camp Botany are also free for artists to decorate and express themselves. The space will also feature a restored 1963 airstream camper that will be decorated for each season. Refreshments will also be provided at the event.

“We intend to create the perfect backdrop for plant lovers and those who want to share their experience on social media. We would love for those who visit to use the hashtag, #campbotany,” said co-owner Jordan Casey.