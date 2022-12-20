HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is looking to clean up with the help of the State of West Virginia.

The City of Hinton is in the act of tearing down 20 dilapidated houses and buildings. $170 thousand from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is helping fund the demolition. Ed Maguire with the Department of Environmental Protection says old buildings like these present a safety hazard for the town.

“It’s reimbursement money. The money goes out to the communities, but the communities have all the responsibility under guidelines for asbestos and legal access etc.” Ed Maguire, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

“This problem is everywhere in West Virginia, we realize that to be selected for this money we’re very appreciative and we’re going to put it to good use. We didn’t waste any time we were ready to go and started demoing right away.” Jack Scott, Mayor of Hinton

Mayor Scott tells 59News some of the properties are private but some are owned by the city and they hope to sell that property with hopes of homes being built on those properties. Demolition on another home starts tomorrow.