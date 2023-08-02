HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the City of Hinton will begin enforcing a city code that prohibits cars from parking and blocking intersections and walkways.

According to Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer Chris Brust, the Code will be enforced in certain sections of the city when it comes to parking on sidewalks and turning in intersections.

These sections of the Hinton City Code are as followed:

CHAPTER 24 – VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC

Article V. Stopping, Standing or Parking

Sec. 72. Where less than Ten Feet of Roadway is left Available for Traffic.

No one can stop, stand, or park any car on any street of the city without leaving at least 10 feet of space for incoming traffic. This is exempt to any driver stopping at a curb temporarily to load or unload when necessary. They must obey traffic regulations and directions of an officer as well.

Sec. 78. Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places.

No one can stop, stand, or park a car, except only when to avoid traffic conflictions, or if following the directions of an officer, or a traffic control device.

Parking is not allowed in any of the following places:

1. On the sidewalk

2. In front of any school, hospital, church, hotel, theater, assembly hall, place of amusement, or private or public driveway

3. Within 20 feet of an intersection

4. Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

5. On a crosswalk, or within 10 feet of a crosswalk

6. Between a safety zone and the adjacent curb

7. Within 30 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing

8. Within 20 feet of the driveway to any fire stations, and on the side of the street opposite to the entrance of a fire station within 75 feet where “No Parking” signs are present.

9. When stopping, standing, or parking would bother traffic, meaning along the side or opposite of any street evacuation

10. On the roadway side of any car stopped or parked at the curb or edge of a street

11. On a bridge or other such elevated structures upon a street or within a tunnel

12. At any place where there are official signs that prohibit stopping, standing or parking

13. On the roadway side of a street facing traffic