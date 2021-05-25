DEVELOPING: Man missing out of Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man has been reported missing by family members to the Hinton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Clark Junior Adkins, 28, was last seen on May 22. Adkins was seen driving a black Ford Escape on Keeney Mountain Road in Sandstone, WV. The license plate number on the car is 31X797.

Clark Adkins was wearing blue jeans and a grey/blue short sleeve shirt at the time he was last seen. Adkins also has visible tattoos on huis arms.

Anyone with any information relating to this missing person is to call the West Virginia State Police at, (304) 256-6700.