Discounted blood screening tests offered through Summers County ARH

Summers County

Summers County ARH is holding blood screening tests to help keep people healthy. Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 2019 they will be offering different screenings to people at discounted prices. 

People can get screened on the second floor of the hospital. As long as they come in between 7 and noon, they can get the discounts.

Health experts will screen for cholesterol, diabetes, glucose, and more. Wesley Dangerfield, community CEO at Summers County ARH, said these screenings have helped save lives in the past. 

“We’ve had patients that have come in and had this done that had they not had those results early on, they wouldn’t still be with us today. So we encourage as many people as possible to have these laboratory tests and we offer them at discounts so they can make sure these barriers that could be in their way are avoided and take care of themselves,” Dangerfield said.

He said people are encouraged to follow up with a doctor after these tests as well. 

