Enjoy summer to the fullest with these health and safety tips

June 21st marks the first day of summer. Warm, sunny days ought to be enjoyed by hiking, swimming, or boating on a lake. Spending days out in the sun can create risks to your skin. People like Summers County resident Connie Buckland are making sure they are stocked up on sunscreen for the summer.

“With the increase in skin cancers that we have today, I think it’s important to use a sunscreen that’s got SPF of 50 or higher in your sunscreen. Especially with young children, you want to protect them from their skin and teach them at an early age to use sunscreen,” Buckland says.

Health expert Theresa Sexton with Summers County ARH said to use sunscreen with zinc in it.

Sexton warned that the sunshine isn’t the only thing that could effect your health this summer. She said pesky bugs like ticks and mosquitoes can bring diseases. The best way to do that is to find bug repellent.

“If you do get a bug bite, clean it with some peroxide. Keep an eye on it. There’s also sprays, like Off! Or whatever you prefer. Use whatever your favorite brand is,” Sexton said.

Besides trying to keep your health in check, it’s important to stay safe while out and about. Hinton resident Lakelyn Fox is gearing up for her summer vacation and said she doesn’t go swimming or out on the water alone.

“Wear like a life jacket and not going alone would be better than going alone because if something happens then someone’s there to help you,” Fox said.

