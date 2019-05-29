Farm-School partnership provides hands-on agricultural lessons for students

School might still be in session, but one particular class does not have your typical desks and chairs.

On Wednesday, May 29, students with Talcott Elementary School took a field trip right down the street to Sprouting Farms, where they learned more about farming from volunteers, like Tommye Rafes.

“I love watching kids grasp the understanding that you have a small watermelon seed,” Rafes said. “Within 90 days, you have a 15-pound watermelon that can feed a family of 5 to 10 people.”

From strawberries to even lettuce, teacher Tucker Ford said the partnership with these farms, which is more than two years in the making, is huge for the kids to learn beyond the classroom.

“Kids are able to go out and see how things are made, how things are done, the jobs that consist of growing the food,” Ford said. “A lot of kids these days learn hands on… Anything they can actually do themselves, I think it helps them grasp the concepts better.”

The students loved every bit of it.

“It’s more fun than doing notebooks,” one student said.

Rafes said several school districts are also looking to create an opportunity for students to make a profit with this produce.

“We’re looking at what can a kid grow and also get an income over the summer break,” Rafes said. “We would like to encourage children to grow their own watermelons. In turn, if we can create a market for those watermelons, maybe the schools, restaurants… then the kids can make a little bit of pocket money during the summer months.”