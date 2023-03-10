PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department reported they responded to a fatal accident early Friday morning.

Around 5:40a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, Pipestem VFD were dispatched to a report of a single car accident. Upon arriving on scene, the VFD immediately began to extricate the driver out of the car’s wreckage.

Unfortunately the driver succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Pipestem VFD was assisted by Hinton Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County EMS, Summers County Sheriff’s Department, and Lyon’s Wrecker Service.