HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Multiple Summers County crews are responding to a house fire in Hinton.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came at 8:17 a.m. to a home on the 100-block of Main Street. The structure was described by dispatch as “low maintenance.”

Hinton Police and Summers County EMS were joined by volunteer firefighters from Hinton, Summers County, and Jumping Branch-Nimitz.

No injuries or road closures were reported, but the City of Hinton is warning drivers to avoid the area.