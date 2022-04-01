HINTON, WV (WVNS) – One local flower shop has been brightening the days of customers in Hinton every day for the last 50 years.

Hinton Floral and Gift has served the Hinton and Summers County Community for 50 years. On Friday, April 1, 2022, they held a celebration with friends and family to celebrate the Silver anniversary of the store.

Owner Donna Pivont says she grateful for all the friends, family and customers who have supported her business.

“Wouldn’t have it any other way but they come everyday and celebrate with me. They come back while I’m working and it doesn’t bother me a bit.” Donna Pivont, Owner of Hinton Floral and Gift

For anyone interested in supporting Hinton’s local flower shop and ensuring it stays open for another 50 years, the shop is located on Ballengee Street in Hinton.