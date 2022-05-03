HINTON, WV (WVNS) – This week will be a time that the City of Hinton features restaurants within the community!

Hinton has declared this week, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022 restaurant appreciation week for the city.

Event planner Amy Berry-Richmond says there are four primary restaurants in town including Lucky Rivers, The Market, Chestnut Revival, and Kirks Market and Cafe. Berry-Richmond says the restaurants really highlight the Summers County community and what it has to offer.

“We really do appreciate all that they do for our community for people who come into town and visit and things like that.” Event planner Amy Berry-Richmond

She says the city should always show their appreciation for taking a chance on a small hometown.