HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton Hope Foundation in Summers County is offering a chance to learn knowledge that can save a life.

The Hinton Hope Foundation is offering 10 people a free CPR certification. Partnering with Summers County Emergency Medical Services people can go to the Hinton Hope Foundation Facebook page and register to be one of the 10 people chosen. You must register by the end of January 5th, 2023, and be at least eighteen years of age to qualify.

“We all know someone who has suffered some type of medical emergency and needed this life saving measure rather it be out in the community or the hospital.” Laura Lilly

Lilly also said it is important to learn CPR due to the distance some people live from a hospital.