HINTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The city of Hinton, WV is ready to receive a brand new Rose’s department store this fall.

According to the City of Hinton’s Facebook page, the city was contacted by Regency Properties in order to sign the deal. Together they officially made a deal to put the new Rose’s Department Store into the old Magic Mart location on Stokes Drive.

Construction is set to begin soon, and the anticipated opening date will be sometime in October.