HINTON, WV (WVNS)– One of the main goals of Hinton’s Christmas art walk is to really highlight local artists and vendors.

Each business partaking in the cookie walk was also paired with a local artisan. It gave the community a chance to have fun exploring the art talent in the area, while also giving more exposure to artists and their work.

Mathew Davidson with Davidson’s Forge was paired with Sheldon LeMay and his Jewelry Repair shop.

“It’s great for the local artists and it’s really great for the town,” said Davidson. “It’s bringing people here and bringing some notoriety to the few small business that are still here and hopefully it will continue to grow.”

LeMay added, “If you’re looking for some watch repairs or jewelry repairs or anything, we do that, as well as some custom designs.”

It was the first time both of the businesses were a part of the Christmas walk, and they both hope to participate in the future.