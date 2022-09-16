HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good.

Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business.

Wayne and Kathy Rice have worked every day for years to provide the cleanest establishment and most friendly service for miles. Sadly, the time has come for their retirement, and the closure of their longstanding business.







Kirk’s Restaurant participated in Hinton Dines out for Houston, donated to hundreds of fundraisers, and supported Hinton’s community over the years. Hinton Hope Foundation made a Facebook post celebrating the restaurants positive effects on the area.