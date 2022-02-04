Middle Fork Bridge closing until February 16

HINTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced that the Middle Fork Bridge, located on Meadow Creek Road, will be closing on Monday, February 14, 2022.

According to Nathan Thomas, District Nine Maintenance Engineer, the closure will happen on County Route 7, Meadow Creek Road immediately east of the intersection with County Route 7/2, Hump Mountain Road. The project will be located at milepost 25.92.

The closure of the bridge will begin February 14, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. for structure replacement. This section of the road will be closed until the work is completed. The anticipated completion date for this project is February 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

Traffic will be detoured along County Route 7/2 for 5.94 miles to County Route 1, Lockbridge Road, then following County Route 1 for 3.38 miles to WV 20.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked by the WVDOH to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.