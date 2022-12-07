HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to Hinton News, John Henry Park located in Talcott has water access as of today, December 7, 2022.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, crews ran water lines near Talcott to provide access to the park. Park Director Mike Cales was on the scene to oversee the process.

According to Cales, now that the park has water access, they plan to install four outdoor yard hydrants. The current plan is to place one at the welcome center, one between the picnic shelter and restroom area, one near the emergency access gate, and one near the stage.

In addition to the water project completion, a pedestrian bridge is scheduled to be constructed. The pedestrian bridge will be the final major project for the park according to Cales.

They hope to have a grand opening ceremony for the welcome center in the spring. The water project was made possible through a grant from the National Coal Heritage Area.